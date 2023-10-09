



New Delhi: Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon said on Sunday that India holds a highly significant position in the world, and asserted that India's support to Israel is based on a deep understanding of terrorism rather than ignorance.





"Our social media is full of people who are showing their support. And we appreciate it. We appreciate it very strongly. I'll tell you why. Because India, first of all, is a very important country in the world. Secondly, India comes from the position of a country who knows terrorism. So it comes from a point of knowledge and not of ignorance," he said a day after Hamas attacked Israel.





Fighting in Israel is raging a day after Hamas fighters breached the border from Gaza in a surprise attack.





Gilon added, "We are heartfelt from the huge support we got from India, from the Prime Minister, through a few ministers who called me, businessmen, civil servants."





Expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families





"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).





Gilon also mentioned that the attacks have claimed the lives of both Israeli and non-Israeli citizens and will soon share their details with the world.





Gilon said, "We have foreign casualties, but again we are not out yet with names. Also the Israeli casualties. We are not separating. We have both Israeli and non-Israeli casualties. We don't have any information so far... But once we have the information, we will of course share it with the world."





This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel on Saturday morning after Hamas launched a surprise attack.





The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 400 on Sunday, with another 2000 people reported to be injured.





Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.





The Israeli leader said the "first phase" of the operation had ended with the "destruction of the majority of the enemy forces that penetrated our territory," CNN reported.





Israeli warplanes continued to pound Gaza on Sunday morning, with the Israel Defense Forces saying it had struck 426 targets in Gaza, including 10 towers used by Hamas. Israel said drones were used overnight Saturday to strike "a number of terrorist squads in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," CNN reported.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, claiming that it had begun a terrible war and that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would use all of its strength to undermine their capacity.





"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.





Netanyahu added, "Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, and girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who all in all went out to spend the holiday."He said after what happened in Israel on Saturday, he will make sure that it does not happen again.





Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said Israeli fighter jets hit a military facility at the residence of the terrorist group Hamas' intelligence chief in Gaza.





Sharing an update on the ongoing counter-offensive on social media platform X, the IDF posted a video and wrote, "Fighter jets recently attacked a military infrastructure at the home of the head of the intelligence department of the terrorist organization Hamas."





"At this time, the IDF continues its attacks throughout the Gaza Strip," the IDF added in its post. The attack, which began at 6.30 am local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday involved Hamas fighters, who infiltrated Israel by land, sea, and air.







