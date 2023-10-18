



The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), dubbed Chandrayaan-4, is a collaborative lunar mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The LUPEX mission, slated for 2026 or later, would send an uncrewed lunar lander and rover to explore the south pole region of the Moon.





JAXA is likely to provide the under-development H3 launch vehicle and the rover, while ISRO will be providing the lander.





The main objective of the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission or Chandrayaan-4 will be to explore the presence of water in the lunar south pole. LUPEX will also explore the permanently shaded polar region of the Moon, adding another layer of complexity to the operation. It will seek to scope the region for the possibility of locating a long-term station on the Moon.





Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is "happily sleeping on the Moon" after doing its "job very well''. Somanath further hinted that although ISRO will persist in its endeavors to reestablish communication with the lander, the prospects of reawakening it appear slim.





"No signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," Somnath said. "Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up. Until then, we will wait."





The ISRO chief stated that the lander Vikram had executed its tasks admirably during the lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days, as per its programmed schedule.







