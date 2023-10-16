



Tel Aviv: Amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, the Israeli Air Force has been flying senior commanders of ground forces on sorties over the Gaza Strip in recent days to acquaint them with the region and give them a bird's eye view of the area where the military is expected to manoeuvre as part of a ground incursion, The Times of Israel reported.





Brigade and battalion commanders, many of whom have never entered into Gaza Strip were shown from combat helicopters where ground troops are expected to enter and advance during the looming ground offensive. On Saturday, the IDF said that it was finalising preparations for a "coordinated attack from the air, sea and land."





The Israeli military on Sunday said that it had hit and killed a senior Hamas commander Muataz Eid. He was the head of national security for Hamas's southern district. According to the military, it had struck more than 250 targets throughout the Strip during the day, The Times of Israel reported.





The Israeli military on Sunday continued to move closer towards a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. As of Sunday evening, more than 1300 lives have been claimed since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. As of Sunday evening, 289 soldiers and 51 police officers have been killed in the clashes between Israel and the terror group.





After Hamas's attack on Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has carried out aerial attacks targeting terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. According to the Health Ministry in Gaza's statement on Sunday evening, 2,670 people had been killed and 9,600 others injured since the conflict began between Israel and Hamas, according to The Times of Israel reported.





Israel Defence Forces called on the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate and move to the southern part. On Sunday, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that more than 6,00,000 Palestinians from Gaza City had evacuated south despite Hamas's attempts to stop people from leaving. The IDF has warned that it will heavily target northern Gaza in the coming days, The Times of Israel reported.





Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said that Israel Defence Forces have carried out hundreds of strikes against Hamas operatives since its attack on October 7. He asserted that Israel continues to act in order to destroy and demolish the capabilities of Hamas, adding that the terrorist group will not be allowed to use the Gaza Strip as a staging ground for attacks against Israel and our civilians.





While addressing a media briefing, he said, "We are in day 10 of our war on Hamas after the government instructed us to destroy Hamas's capabilities, its infrastructure, pursue its leaders, and restore security and safety to the people of Israel. Indeed, throughout the last ten days, the IDF has conducted hundreds of strikes against Hamas operatives, the leadership, its institutions and its terrorist infrastructure."





"The terrorist infrastructure includes advanced capabilities such as drone, explosives, rockets, tunnel capabilities, and the Hamas leaders themselves. I can say and confirm it at this time that we have targeted and killed several of their leaders, including terrorists that actually participated in the butchering of babies in their bedrooms, and we continue to act in order to destroy and demolish Hamas' capabilities, governing and military capabilities. Hamas will not be permitted to govern the Gaza Strip as a staging ground for attacks against Israel and our civilians," he added.





He said that there are still concerns of security in southern communities of Israel.





"On day 10, I can still confirm that there are still concerns of security in southern communities of Israel. Over the last 24 hours, there was three engagements in and around the border area with terrorists that attempted to attack Israel, including in ..... I can confirm that in each of the engagements, every time a terrorist meets an IDF soldier, the terrorist is killed."







