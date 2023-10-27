

While condemning Israel's action on Gaza, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti equated Kashmir with Palestine and said the people of Jammu Kashmir can't be suppressed by using forces and agencies





On the 26th of October, back in 1947, Jammu and Kashmir became a part of India. Mehbooba spoke about today and mentioned that we didn't doubt it, but she feels that the India of 1947 is different from the one we see now. She's accusing the BJP of weakening the connection that was made when Jammu and Kashmir joined India. Equating Kashmir with Palestine, the PDP Chief said the people of Kashmir can't be suppressed by using force.





"Today is the accession day, we have accessed with the Idea of India, where our identity would be secured. You (BJP) played with that and made it weak. Time will tell you what you have done to us," said Mufti.





Mufti who was re-elected as the party president of PDP for the next three-year term, while addressing the party workers and leaders said "In 1987, elections of Jammu and Kashmir rigging took place. PDP will oppose all the wrong things. PDP doesn't want to form Government, rather its main target is to achieve what Mufti Muhammad Sayeed built up this party."





After observing a minute of silence in solidarity with the Palestine people, Mehbooba Mufti said "This time Israel is doing the genocide of Palestine, but they know that until one Palestine man is alive, Israel can’t sleep properly. Palestine will never die." "PM Modi has not interfered in Manipur but you (PM) have a good friendship with the Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu I urge PM Modi to tell the Israeli PM to stop bombarding Innocent Palestinians," she said. Mehbooba while equating Kashmir with Palestine said that "This is the lesson for our government too that by force or by force of agencies you can’t suppress the people of Kashmir."







