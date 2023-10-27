



The Border Security Force (BSF) said that the unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army was met with a befitting retaliation from Indian troops.





Pakistan Rangers initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu on Thursday night, the Border Security Forces (BSF) said. A senior BSF official told news agency PTI that Indian troops were retaliating "befittingly" to the attack.





One BSF Jawan was injured in the firing. According to sources, the Jawan was brought to a government medical college in Jammu for treatment.





The firing by Pakistani troops started around 8 pm, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. "The firing is still on," it added. Pakistani Rangers fired mortar shells in the region.





"Tonight at about 2000 hours, unprovoked firing started by Pak Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area which is being befittingly retaliated by BSF troops," the BSF said.





This incident follows a similar action last week when two BSF personnel sustained injuries due to unprovoked firing by the Rangers in the Arnia sector on October 17.





Notably, there have been more than a dozen instances of ceasefire violations since India and Pakistan entered an agreement on February 25, 2021, aimed at strictly adhering to all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other sectors.





Earlier in the day, five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) at Macchil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.





A joint Operation launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies on October 26 following which an infiltration bid was foiled by troops along the LoC in Kupwara, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in an official statement.







