



Massive protests against exorbitant electricity bills have shaken Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as outraged citizens hit streets. In response to a call by local leaders, residents of PoK have taken to the streets, decrying the unjust burden of high-power costs.





Meanwhile, amid the unrest, a big fight has erupted between separatist outfit - Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front - and Islamabad. The JKLF led by Yasin Malik has lashed Islamabad for cracking down on PoK protesters, accusing Pakistan of exploiting natural resources.





The military establishment of Pakistan continues to exert coercive claims over the land and resources of the Gilgit-Baltistan region.







