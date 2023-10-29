SSP Srinagar with senior officials inspect the playground at Eidgah where Inspector Masroor Ahmad was shot and critically wounded by militants when he was playing cricket in Srinagar





Srinagar cop shot by terrorists: A police inspector was shot by terrorists near Eidgah in Srinagar today (October 29). He has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists, the officials said. Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical, they added.





"Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X (formerly known as twitter).







