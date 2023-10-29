



In Arnia and Suchetgarh areas of Jammu, shelling and firing caused injuries to two BSF personnel and a civilian, prompting civilian evacuations. BSF responded effectively as Pakistan Rangers initiated unprovoked firing, impacting 15 villages. Injured individuals were stabilized at Jammu's government medical college. The conflict continued, with mortar and machine gun fire exchanged.





Two Border Security Force personnel and a woman were injured and many civilians fled from their houses as shelling and firing started along the border in Arnia and Suchetgarh areas of Jammu.





The BSF officials informed that the forces retaliated effectively to the firing and shelling from across the border that impacted around 15 villages in the two areas. According to local police and civilians, heavy firing continued till 11 pm after which intermittent firing was on.





The two injured BSF personnel were identified as Basava Raj SR and Sher Singh. The injured civilian was identified as Rajni Bala, wife of Balbir Singh from Arnia. They were shifted to government medical College in Jammu City and their condition is stated to be stable.





On the evening of October 26, 2023, at about 2000 hrs, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Sector Jammu.





In response, BSF troops immediately retaliated to the firing. Subsequently, Pak Rangers extended their firing to target our adjacent BOPs, prompting retaliation from own Forward Defence Posts in these areas in a befitting manner.





"At approximately 2115 hrs, Pak Rangers started mortar firing targeting Border outposts and civilian areas. Some of shells landed in Arnia town...Around 2240 hrs, Pak Rangers used heavy machine gun fire from Pak and targeted our Posts, which was again retaliated by own troops in a befitting manner," said a BSF spokesperson.





The officials informed that Pakistan Rangers again fired and targeted BSF posts leading to an exchange of fire till the wee hours of Friday.







