Tel Aviv: Rockets were launched at northern Israel from Syria late at night on Saturday with sirens blaring across the border regions, confirmed Israel Defence Forces.





In Alma, next to the Lebanon border, and Avnei Eitan, in the Golan Heights, close to the Syrian border, sirens were heard. No injuries or property damage have been reported as of yet, The Times of Israel reported.





In response to the attacks, the IDF used artillery at the source of the fire, it said.





However, the IDF did not provide details regarding the quantity of rockets fired from Syria.







