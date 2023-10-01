



US semiconductor giant Global Foundries is interested in establishing and expanding its Aerospace and Defence (A&D) presence in Karnataka, and plans to develop a comprehensive business strategy. The $30 billion company is also interested in increasing its workforce in Bengaluru with an addition of 200 skilled workers. The developments follow Global Foundries meetings with the Karnataka business delegation that is currently visiting various states in the United States of America to attract investments into the state.





The Minister for Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure, Government of Karnataka M. B. Patil has been joined by Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka in the Karnataka Business Delegation.





While Global Foundries has expressed interest, Texas-based Dell is also considering a fresh investment in its research and development (R&D) centre in Bangalore. The $50 billion company already has a prominent research and development centre in Bengaluru.





Dell team comprising Michael Dundas of Global Manufacturing Operations and Technology, Alan Richey, Senior Vice President, Legal and Tabrez Ahmad – Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, Govt Affairs and Public Policy held meetings with Minister M. B. Patil.





Dell has sought support from the Karnataka government to overcome import restrictions on Special Economic Zone (SEZ) operations, which would enhance cost sustainability for Dell's expansion in India. Dell also put forth its requirements with respect to ESDM ecosystem players and suppliers in the state. At the global level, Dell operates around 25 manufacturing facilities with 14 of these facilities dedicated to R&D. Dell has applied under the Production Linked Incentive 2.0 for IT hardware as well.





The delegation headed by M.B. Patil also attended a Business Roundtable hosted by the US-India Chamber of Commerce and AKKA and organized jointly by TiE Austin, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The roundtable saw an attendance of around 60 entrepreneurs including senior VPs, and CEOs.







