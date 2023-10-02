



Dharamshala: The Central Tibetan administration organised an official ceremony on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Dharamshala on Monday.





The ministers of Tibetan government in exile and staff members of central Tibetan administration (CTA) gathered at Gangkyi Park at the headquarters of exile government here in the North Indian hill town Dharamshala.





They offered tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and prayed for peace in Tibet.





Education minister of Tibetan government in-exile, Dolma Tharlam, noted Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence and truth and said, "his thoughts are more relevant than ever."





"Gandhi ji has done a lot by adopting the path of non violence and truth and I think this has set a great example for we Tibetans like how we can regain our country," she added.





Tharlam further expressed hope that someday China will also learn that no matter what policies they adopt, Tibetan spirit cannot be count down easily.





"Hopefully time will come and China will definitely learn and they will also understand that no matter what oppressive suppressive policies they adopt but Tibetan spirit cannot be count down easily," she said.





The Deputy Speaker of Tibetan parliament in Tibetan-in-exile, Dolma Tsering, emphasized that Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated all over the world as nonviolence day.





"It’s very significant day for the Tibetans and the world over because this day is celebrated internationally as non-violence day and non-violence means not just physical non-violence by speech or by virtue of your thinking also towards others so it is very significant," she said.





Stressing that Mahatma Gandhi symbolises truth, she said, "When you are talking about truth and nonviolence, the main thing that we need to inculcate is tolerance among humanity. There are differences among humanity and we need to acknowledge the differences and we need to move forward…"





Expressing concern about the ongoing China-Tibet issue, she said that China needs to learn a lot from Mahatma Gandhi.





"Recently I saw Chinese personnel going abroad teaching peace, giving speech on peace so when you are violating the international law and violating the human rights. How can you teach peace to the World? They need to first rectify whats going on in Tibet, in Uyghur, in Taiwan and Hongkong and then only they will have the legitimacy to talk about peace," she said.





Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.





This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.





Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.







