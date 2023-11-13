



The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure approximate 5,000 Lorry 5/7.5 Ton General Service 4x4 for use by the three services. The vehicle will be used as a General Service load carrier with a payload capacity of 5/7.5 Ton (5 Ton in hills, high altitude, cross country & desert terrain and 7.5 Ton in plains).





The vehicle should be provided with 4x4 drive and be capable of operating in different terrain and climatic conditions prevalent in the country. The platform should facilitate modification for other uses including troop carriage, containerization and for specialist roles.





Vehicle Dimensions and Weight. The overall dimensions and weight of the vehicle should allow it to go across a Class 18 bridge and be transportable by broad gauge section of the railway with ODC clearance. The vehicle should be transportable in service aircraft and provided with lashing points / hooks on all four sides so that it can be air dropped.

The vehicle should have a facility for easy and quick conversion to flat bed configuration by removal of side walls, super structure and tail board. The vehicle should have locking arrangements for container transportation.

The vehicle chassis shall be capable of easy conversion to meet one of the envisaged roles as under:



(a) Troop Carrier capable of carrying 34 soldiers on foldable side facing seats with personal weapon and equipment (b) Wireless/Signal Lorry (c) Workshop Lorry. (d) LRV (Light Recovery Vehicle) (e) 5KL Petroleum/ Water Bowser (f) Kitchen Container (g) Refrigerated Lorry (h) Caravan cum Office Container (i) Other specialist roles as required by the Defence Services