



Operation Sindoor, conducted in May 2025, represents a landmark achievement in India's pursuit of technological self-reliance in military operations, as highlighted by the Defence Ministry. This operation was launched as a precise, calibrated response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April, which targeted civilians and marked a shift towards asymmetric warfare by adversaries.





The Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes on nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, specifically targeting infrastructure used by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Notably, these strikes were carried out without crossing the international border or Line of Control, underscoring India's ability to project power through advanced, indigenous technology.





The operation was completed in just 23 minutes, during which the Indian Air Force successfully bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, demonstrating a significant technological edge.





A defining feature of Operation Sindoor was the seamless integration of indigenous systems across drone warfare, layered air defence, and electronic warfare. Indian forces neutralised hostile technologies, including Chinese PL-15 missiles and Turkish-origin UAVs, with concrete evidence recovered from the battlefield.





Despite Pakistan's use of advanced foreign-supplied weaponry such as long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks proved superior, creating an impenetrable shield that foiled multiple Pakistani retaliation attempts.





When Pakistan attempted to strike 26 Indian military facilities on May 8, 9, and 10, India's response was swift and decisive. The military targeted eight Pakistani airbases, including Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan, using missiles and long-range weapons, as well as loitering munitions-"Kamikaze Drones"-to destroy high-value enemy assets like radar and missile systems.





India's multi-tiered air defence, integrating assets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, ensured that both civilian and military infrastructure remained largely unaffected during these exchanges.





The Defence Ministry emphasised that all Indian strikes were executed without the loss of any assets, highlighting the effectiveness of indigenous surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) played a crucial role, enabling net-centric operations and real-time coordination among the services.





Beyond tactical success, Operation Sindoor is seen as a milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance.





The operation showcased the maturity of Indian-developed systems-ranging from long-range drones and guided munitions to advanced electronic warfare and command networks-built over the past decade through sustained government investment. This achievement not only reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism but also sent a strong signal of India's strategic clarity, calculated force, and growing defence prowess on the global stage.





