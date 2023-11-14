NEW DELHI: BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture between India and Russia, is actively engaged in discussions with several countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei, for the potential sale of the BrahMos cruise missile.





Mr. Atul Dinkar Rane, the CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, revealed that a growing number of nations from Asia, Africa, and South America have expressed interest in acquiring the versatile and powerful BrahMos weapon system.





The BrahMos cruise missile, known for its supersonic speed and precision, has become a sought-after defence asset globally. Rane highlighted ongoing negotiations with various countries and hinted at the possibility of securing more foreign orders in the coming months.





The BrahMos missile offers multifaceted capabilities, being deployable in land-to-land, land-to-sea, sea-to-land, sea-to-sea, subsea-to-land, subsea-to-sea, air-to-land, and air-to-sea configurations. India’s tri-services have already operationalized the BrahMos, leveraging its prowess as a force multiplier.





Notably, the Philippines has already placed orders for BrahMos cruise missiles, earmarked for its Marines, with ongoing discussions indicating potential interest from the Philippine Army as well. This reflects the growing recognition of BrahMos as a reliable and effective defence solution.





The global interest in BrahMos underscores its reputation as a versatile and potent missile system. As BrahMos Aerospace continues to engage with countries worldwide, the cruise missile is poised to contribute significantly to the defence capabilities of nations seeking cutting-edge technology for safeguarding their borders and interests. The potential export to Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei reflects the expanding footprint of BrahMos on the international stage.







