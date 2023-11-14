



In a strategic move aimed at assessing and fortifying the security situation in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) R. R. Swain chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023. The meeting, held at the Police Media Centre PHQ, brought together top officers from the Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to focus on devising effective measures for establishing and maintaining peace in the region while eradicating the roots of militancy.





Addressing the officers, the DGP underlined the significance of people-friendly policing in maintaining a peaceful and secure environment. He stressed the crucial role of the public in the current scenario and urged officers to evolve more effective mechanisms to enhance public safety. Emphasising the importance of intelligence-sharing among stakeholders at different levels, Swain urged officers to remain vigilant against elements seeking to disrupt peace.





The DGP added, "Masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir." Highlighting attempts to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP condemned 'cowardly' attacks on civilians and security forces. Additionally, Swain directed officers to continue actions against terrorists and their sympathisers, keeping suspicious elements under surveillance to thwart their disruptive designs.





In his directives, the DGP also urged officers to strengthen and augment security grids in their respective areas, with a particular focus on the safety of vulnerable sections of the population. Also acknowledging the role of the people in maintaining peace, the DGP underlined the need for collaboration between police, security forces, sister agencies, and the general public to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace.





Accompanying the DGP in the meeting were ADGP Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar and IGP Kashmir Zone V K Birdi. The meeting was also attended by high-ranking officials, including ADG CRPF Nalin Prabhat, GoC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh, and IG Kashmir Ops CRPF Gyanendra Kumar Verma. The objective was to reinforce the security setup of the district.







