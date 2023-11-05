



Sonitpur: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday.





He was updated on the prevailing operational situation and preparedness. He addressed Indian Army and Air Force officers of Eastern Command and emphasised the need for jointness and integration to address future challenges and the importance of Atmanirbharta in the defence sector, said defence officials.





Gajraj Corps is responsible for the Kameng sector along the northern borders.





The Gajraj Corps was raised on October 4, 1962, in the midst of the India-China conflict. The Corps has played a commendable strategic role in both conventional and counter-insurgency operations in the Eastern Diaspora.





The Gajraj Corps made the famous advance to Dhaka during the liberation of Bangladesh during the India-Pak War of 1971, and it also participated in the Meghna Heli Brigade operations.







