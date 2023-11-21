Indian Navy's SeaKing MK42B helicopter firing the missile





In a significant move to enhance the Indian Navy's indigenous anti-ship capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested an anti-ship missile, NASM-SR, today (on 21 November).





This marked the second test of the missile, which was first tested on 18 May 2022, from an Indian Navy Sea King Mk42B helicopter.





The test, conducted jointly by the navy and DRDO, involved the firing of the missile from a Sea King helicopter, showcasing its precision guidance technology.





The Naval Anti-Ship Missile - Short Range (NASM-SR) is a helicopter-fired missile capable of destroying small boats or offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) at a maximum range of 55 kilometres while travelling at 0.8 Mach. "A significant step in achieving self-reliance in missile tech, including seeker & guidance tech", said DRDO on X.





Although the explosively formed penetrator (EFP) warhead weighs only 100 kilograms, it is small yet capable of destroying even large ships if the missile hits the area of the ship where ammunition or fuel is stored.





The missile uses an imaging infrared seeker (IIR) in its terminal phase to locate and destroy its target.





After the retirement of Sea King Mk42B helicopters, which are in their last leg of service, the NASM-SR missile will be integrated with the newly-acquired MH-60R helicopters from the United States.







