



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Seychelles counterpart Louis Sylvestre Radegonde, the two witnessed MoU exchange on Indian Grant Assistance For Implementation of Small Development Projects and Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports.





"Welcomed FM Sylvestre Radegonde of Seychelles in New Delhi today. Had a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral relations. Also exchanged views on regional concerns," the EAM wrote on 'X'.





He further wrote: "Witnessed exchange of MoUs on Indian Grant Assistance For Implementation of Small Development Projects & Cooperation in the field of Youth and Sports. Confident that our conversations today will further strengthen our cordial bilateral ties."





Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Radegonde on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi on an official two-day visit to India.





"Warm welcome to FM Sylvestre Radegonde of Seychelles as he arrives in New Delhi for his first visit to India as Foreign Minister. Substantive discussions on strengthening the partnership lie ahead," Bagchi had posted from his official handle on X.





India and Seychelles enjoy cordial ties and the bilateral relations will be further strengthened by Sylvestre Radegonde's visit to India. India's diplomatic ties were established with the Seychelles after its independence in 1976, as per a release issued by the MEA.





"India and Seychelles enjoy cordial bilateral relations buttressed by the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region. Minister Radegonde's visit will further strengthen ties between the two countries," the MEA stated in its release.





Launched in 2020, 'Mission Sagar' was an Indian initiative to deliver Covid-related assistance to countries in the Indian Ocean region, the MEA noted in its release.





As part of this mission, INS Kesari visited the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles to deliver assistance in dealing with the Covid crisis, it added.







