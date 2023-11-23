



Islamabad: Eight people, including two security personnel and six civilians were killed in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bajaur in Pakistan reported The Dawn.





The incidents happened on Wednesday.





The security personnel, Lance Naik Ehsan Badshah, 33, resident of Karak, and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain, 30, hailing from Kurram, in an IED explosion in the Razmak area of North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR).





A further explosion in South Waziristan claimed the lives of three civilians, whilst another explosion in Bajaur took the lives of an equal number.





There has been continuous fighting between Pakistan forces and the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).





After the IED blast, the ISPR in a statement claimed that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any militants present in the area. "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.





"The bomb was placed on the rooftop of a shop, it went off as soon as Noor arrived at the shop," Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan told Dawn. A tribal elder Aslam Noor, his eight-year-old son Hilal Khan and another man identified as Sawab Khan were killed in the Bajaur district.





In twin blasts in the same area, three others were injured along with the three killed in the blast.





The injured were later rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khaar town, headquarters of the Bajaur district, reported The Dawn.





In yet another blast in the Peshtoo area near Khaar town of Bajaur, 40-year-old Sabz Ali was killed.





Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Ali was targeted when he was on his way to Khaar bazaar in his vehicle. They said the vehicle was completely destroyed in the explosion. The police claimed to have launched an investigation into the roadside blast, The Dawn has reported.





Pakistan has been involved in an ongoing armed conflict with the Taliban group TTP acting within Pakistan, the group shares a similar ideology with the Afghan Taliban and has stated its objectives to oppose the Pakistani state.





On Sunday 19, a Pakistan military press release stated the killing of four TTP armed fighter, including a highly sought individual, near the northwestern border with Afghanistan.





During an "intelligence-based operation" in the Khaisoor area of North Waziristan district, Pakistan military forces traded gunfire with Taliban militants, killing four fighters, including one "high-value target" identified by the single name of "Ibrahim".





"The Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," said the military statement.







