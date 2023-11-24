

On 1 November 2023, Bharatiya Vayu Sena (BVS, Indian Air Force) Airbus A321-211 CA7081 was photographed taking off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati, state of Assam).

The aircraft, former Air India VT-PPA (c/n 3130), still sports Air India colours, but with Indian Air Force titles and serial. Air India sold six Airbus A321s and one Airbus A319 to the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2021, the aircraft were parked at Hindon AFS (state of Uttar Pradesh) since early 2022.





The single Airbus A319, still registered VT-SCO, has been painted in an overall grey colour scheme and has frequently been noted making training flights.





The IAF will develop six Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C) aircraft, dubbed as AEW&C MK-II, using the Airbus A321. India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be the prime contractor, but will share all costs with the air force. The procurement and development of the AEW&C MK-II was accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on 8 September 2021.





Next step is that the A321s will be sent to France, where they will be refurbished and modified to Indian Air Force/DRDO specifications including the fitment of airborne radars. After returning to India, DRDO will integrate the radar with the complex software that will allow these aircraft to function as “eye-in-the-sky” controllers.





India Plans AWACS Using Airbus A320





India plans a USD 130 million project to develop six airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, using the Airbus A320. Initial approval from the Defence Acquisitions Council is expected soon.





India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be the prime contractor, but will share all costs with the Bharatiya Vayu Sena (IAF, Indian Air Force).





The IAF currently has just three Israeli Phalcon AWACS, with a 400-km range and 360-degree radar coverage, and two Embraer ERJ145SM “Netra” AEW&CS aircraft. The Embraer has an 240-degree coverage radar, with a 250 km range, fitted on top of the aircraft.





The operational need for additional AWACS aircraft was felt during the Balakot strikes and the subsequent aerial skirmish with Pakistan Air Force fighters in February 2019. This need has been further reinforced by the ongoing military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh. Though the need for additional AWACS aircraft is great, repeated attempts to acquire more have not yet materialized due to the high costs involved. The long-pending case for two more Israeli Phalcon's mounted on Russian A-50 aircraft, valued at USD 1.5 billion, is yet to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security.







