



Tehran: The 18th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held in Tehran on Sunday.





The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and the Iranian side was led by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri.





"Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy FM for Political Affairs of Iran @Bagheri_Kani co-chaired the 18th India-Iran FOC in Tehran today," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.





During the FOC, the two sides discussed a range of bilateral matters, including political, trade and economic, cultural, people-to-people ties, connectivity projects including Chabahar port, agriculture cooperation, and capacity building.





They also exchanged views on current pressing regional and global issues.





Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is on a two-day visit to Iran.





Kwatra on Sunday also met the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the two discussed bilateral matters, connectivity projects including Chabahar port, and shared perspectives on current challenges in the region.





"Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called on FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran in Tehran today. Discussed bilateral matters, connectivity projects including Chabahar port, and shared perspective on current challenges in the region. Both sides agreed to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation in various spheres," Bagchi wrote on 'X'.





Recently, Vice President of the Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce, Mahdi Rangrona signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Ajay Shai.





The two signed the MoU to strengthen trade, investment, quality standards and technology transfer.





Taking on their social media 'X', Iran in India stated, "Mr Mahdi Rangrona, Vice President of Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce & Dr Ajay Shai Director General & CEO of @FieoHq (Federation of Indian Export Organizations) Signed MOU to develop cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, quality standards, & technology transfer."





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.





The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.





"Prime Minister highlighted that India- Iran relationship is underpinned by close historical and civilizational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.







