



New Delhi: The 17th edition of joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' between India and Nepal started in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Friday.





The annual exercise, which is conducted alternately in the two countries, will conclude on December 7, 2023, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.





The two-week-long exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief under the United Nations Charter on peace keeping operations, the ministry said.





It will provide a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange ideas and experiences, share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational procedures.





The Nepal Army contingent comprises 334 personnel represented by Tara Dal Battalion, while the Indian Army contingent comprising 354 personnel is being led by a battalion from the Kumaon Regiment.





The exercise will focus on employment of drones and counter drone measures, medical training, aviation aspects and also environment conservation. Through these activities, the troops will enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills and strengthen their coordination in challenging situations, the statement said.





'Exercise Surya Kiran signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal. It sets the stage for a productive and fruitful engagement, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards a broader defence cooperation. The exercise aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly neighbours,' it said.







