



India showcases cutting-edge aerospace innovations at the Dubai Air Show, featuring advanced defence technologies from top companies like BEL, DRDO, and MDN; reaffirming its commitment to global leadership in defence advancements.





The India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show is abuzz with excitement as top Indian defence companies, including Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, unveil the nation's latest advancements in aerospace technology.





One of the main attractions at the Indian pavilion is the model display of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). TEDBF boasts several salient features, including its role as a medium-weight carrier-borne aircraft designed for both air defense and maritime strike missions. The aircraft supports automatic ski-jump take-off and arrested landing on aircraft carriers, featuring a moderate sweep delta-wing configuration with canards, diverterless supersonic intake, modern sensors, avionics systems, wing fold for compact stowage space on aircraft carriers, and advanced indigenous weapons. Additionally, the TEDBF incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) and a man-unmanned teaming capability.





Another highlight of the Indian pavilion is the Torpedo Advanced Light (TAL), an electrically propelled anti-submarine weapon developed by DRDO. Capable of launch from both ships and aircraft, TAL is designed for attacks on submarines in shallow and deep waters. Once in the water, it performs a pre-programmed search, detects, and homes in on the target submarine. The Indian Navy has already inducted the system, and mass production is underway by Bharat Dynamics Limited.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has unveiled a cutting-edge laser-based anti-drone system, emphasizing India's dedication to leading the way in modern defense technologies. This system serves as a crucial layer of security against the evolving threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles, highlighting India's unwavering commitment to innovation in the aerospace defense sector.





In addition to its anti-drone innovation, BEL is offering a Software Defined Radio for encrypted submarine-based communications. The company's upgraded and miniaturized versions of the Weapon Locating RADAR (WLR) and Air Defence Fire Control RADAR (ADFCR) are the focal points of BEL's export strategy at the Dubai Airshow. This move underscores BEL's proactive approach to meeting global defense needs and solidifies its position as a key player in the international defense market during this edition of the Dubai Airshow.





Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MDNL) provides tailor-made solutions for aerospace, defence, space, and other critical sectors. MDNL's Nickel and Titanium-based alloys deliver unparalleled strength to next-generation aircraft, meeting the high manoeuvrability and airframe strength requirements of modern aviation.





The India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show stands as a demonstration to the nation's commitment to pushing the boundaries of aerospace technology, fostering innovation, and securing its position as a global leader in defence advancements.







