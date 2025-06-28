



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, in Qingdao marked a significant step towards addressing the longstanding and complex border issues between India and China.





This high-level dialogue, held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ gathering, was the first of its kind since both nations agreed to resolve the lingering disputes stemming from the 2020 border standoff in Ladakh.





During the talks, Singh underscored the urgent need to restore mutual trust and called for a permanent solution to the recurrent boundary issues through a formal demarcation of the India-China border. He proposed the development of a structured roadmap that would guide both countries towards complete de-escalation and normalisation of bilateral relations.





Singh emphasised the importance of creating conducive conditions for good neighbourly relations, highlighting that stability and mutual benefit in the region depend on bridging the trust deficit that emerged after the 2020 confrontation.





He specifically called for tangible actions on the ground to rebuild confidence and ensure peace and tranquillity along the border. The discussions acknowledged the progress made by both sides in disengaging troops from key hotspots in Ladakh.





However, Singh pointed out that a broader de-escalation remains elusive, as China has yet to withdraw the thousands of troops it deployed near the Indian border under the pretext of a military exercise at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.





Both ministers agreed to continue consultations at various levels, utilising existing mechanisms to address issues related to disengagement, de-escalation, border management, and the eventual delimitation of the boundary. Singh also appreciated the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar yatra after a five-year hiatus, viewing it as a positive step towards normalcy.





Additionally, he briefed Dong Jun on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and updated him on India’s actions under Operation Sindoor. Overall, the meeting reflected a cautious optimism, with both sides recognising the need for sustained dialogue and practical measures to achieve lasting peace and stability along the India-China border.





Based On ET News Report







