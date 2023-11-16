



India will supply 1,50,000 units of 30mm and 40mm grenades to Armenia. Munitions India Limited will supply the grenades.





India is considering supplying more military equipment to Armenia, its strategic ally in Caucasus. Two months ago, MIL supplied Armenia with 5 million units of 7.62 mm calibre bullets.





India is developing these grenades to save over Rs 100 crore worth of imports. The grenades will be available to the military force even during emergencies.





The last consignment sent by India to Armenia included Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, rockets and ammunition. The supply of weapons was reportedly made through Iran, which shares historical ties with Armenia. Azerbaijan had launched a protest following the supplies.





Earlier this year India, Iran and Armenia had formed a trilateral to explore the transport corridor. During a meeting in Yerevan in April, the three sides discussed economic projects and regional communication channels, outlined the prospects of deepening cultural and people-to-people contacts as well as trilateral cooperation in various fields. They had then decided to "continue consultations" in the format. The trilateral meeting also discussed the use of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as a regional connectivity initiative.







