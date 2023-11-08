



According to officials, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict will not impact supplies of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) that have been ordered by Indian armed forces. The conflict is also unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian military hardware and spares supplies, unless it turns out to be a long conflict stretching for several months reports ET





Israel does not provide India any major platforms, but supplies critical and innovative force multipliers like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).





In 2022-23, Indian merchandise exports to Israel stood at $7.89 billion (Rs 65,502 crore) and Israeli exports to India at $2.13 billion (Rs 17,683 crore). In addition, bilateral trade in services stood at $1.1 billion (Rs 9,132 crore) in 2021.





The Army and Navy have recently placed orders for four Hermes 900 drones using emergency financial powers, with deliveries expected to take place by next year.





The medium altitude long endurance drones will be manufactured in India by Adani Elbit at a facility in Telangana that has already been delivering on export orders. The four drones were acquired for just below Rs 600 crore under special financial powers that allow quick selection and signing of contracts for emergency requirements.





“We don’t see any impact of the Hamas conflict on deliveries of the Hermes 900. Most of the components are already here and the UAVs are being made in India. They will be delivered by next year,” sources said.





The drones will be manufactured at a 50,000 sq ft Adani Elbit factory in Telangana that was inaugurated in 2018 for the production of Hermes 900 and Hermes 450, to cater for the global markets.





Besides Heron MK-II and Hermes 900, the Army is also likely to soon get MQ 9 Predator drones from the US, under a government to government deal. India is looking to purchase a total of 31 MQ-9s for the three armed forces.







