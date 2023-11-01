



A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was shot dead outside his home in Baramulla district by terrorists on Tuesday (Oct 31), making it the third targeted attack in three days.





Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was killed outside his residence at Kralpora village in Pattan area of the district, PTI news agency reported citing the officials.





Dar succumbed to his injuries as the doctors declared him dead on arrival.





The police have cordoned off the village and a combing operation has been launched to track down the attackers, an official said.





Notably, it comes a day after a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district on Monday (Oct 30), a day after a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar.





Third Targeted Attack In Three Days



The cop, Masroor Ahmad, was shot at from a point-blank range. As per the police sources, Ahmad was posted in District Police Line at Eidgah area of Srinagar.





''Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off, and a case has been registered, '' Jammu and Kashmir Police said on microblogging site X.





The valley has been already placed under a tight blanket of security in the wake of increased infiltrations from the Line of Control near the Pakistan border.





Last week, Pakistan breached the ceasefire agreement reached with India after it started shelling along the forward posts and villages along the International Border.





A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured in unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in the Arnia sector along the border on Thursday. Dozens of villagers fled their homes after mortar shells hit residential areas.







