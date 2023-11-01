'Winged Stallion' Retires: Navy Bids Farewell To The Ilyushin-38 'Dolphin' (IL-38) Reconnaissance Aircraft
End of an Era: India's 'Winged Stallion' Retires – IL-38 Sea Dragon decommissioned
The Indian Navy bid farewell to the Ilyushin-38 Sea Dragon (IL-38) reconnaissance aircraft on October 31, 2023. The IL-38 was the first IL 38SD aircraft of the Indian Navy. It was a long-range maritime patrol aircraft that served for 46 years.
Details About The IL-38
The IL-38 was designed in the Soviet UnionThe NATO reporting name for the IL-38 is "May"The IL-38 was an anti-submarine warfare aircraftThe IL-38 had unique capabilities, striking prowess, and an extended reach that covered the Indian Ocean regionThe Indian Navy variant had the Sea Dragon avionic suite, which incorporated a new radar, a forward looking infrared turret under the nose and an electronic intelligence system housed in a box-like structure mounted on struts above the forward fuselage. Three upgraded aircraft, designated Il-38 SD, have been delivered to the Indian Navy. Indian version of IL-38 can also fire Kh-35E missiles
No comments:
Post a Comment