End of an Era: India's 'Winged Stallion' Retires – IL-38 Sea Dragon decommissioned

The Indian Navy bid farewell to the Ilyushin-38 Sea Dragon (IL-38) reconnaissance aircraft on October 31, 2023. The IL-38 was the first IL 38SD aircraft of the Indian Navy. It was a long-range maritime patrol aircraft that served for 46 years.

Details About The IL-38

The IL-38 was designed in the Soviet Union





The NATO reporting name for the IL-38 is "May"





The IL-38 was an anti-submarine warfare aircraft





The IL-38 had unique capabilities, striking prowess, and an extended reach that covered the Indian Ocean region



