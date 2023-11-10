



New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Friday expressed deep concern over the threat video released by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and emphasised "serious security concerns" it poses.





Kwatra also highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts with Canada and reiterated India's position on the matter during a press briefing.





"So far as Canada is concerned, we have been having very consistent conversations with all our friends and partners and our position on this matter has been explained in full detail on multiple occasions," said the Foreign Secretary, addressing a media briefing on the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.





"We have core security concerns, and I am sure you are all aware of the recent video that has surfaced from one such individual, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, which presents very serious security concerns," Foreign Secretary Kwatra added.





The video in question, released by Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), includes threats against Air India flights and cautioned Sikhs not to fly on Air India aircraft after November 19. The video has prompted heightened security measures and increased scrutiny at airports.





India has been actively engaging with foreign governments to address the activities of radical and terrorist elements, urging global cooperation to combat extremist elements.





A day ago, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated during a media briefing, "We strongly condemn such terrorist threats... We have been engaged with foreign governments on the activities of radical and terrorist elements that have been inciting violence and intimidation... We will continue to press these governments to deny space to such extremist elements. We will definitely take the necessary security measures against that."





"A 100 per cent SLPC (Secondary Ladder Point Check) for all Air India flights at IGI Airport and airports in Punjab, issue of Temporary Airport Entry Pass (TAEP), entry of visitors to the terminal building of the IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport (in Delhi) and sale of visitors' entry tickets will be banned," the circular read.





The BCAS decision comes after the designated terrorist Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), released a new video asking Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat.





He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.





The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada escalated following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of India's link to the killing of Khalistani Tiger Force Chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.





Trudeau, during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. However, India had outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.





Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.





Amid the rift in ties, the Foreign Minister of Canada, Melanie Joly, said on Thursday that she is in close contact with her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, adding that it is a difficult moment in the relationship between the two nations that has spanned in decades.





She said, "When it comes to India, I have mentioned it many times...I am in close contact with my counterpart, S Jaishankar, and we know this is a difficult moment in a relationship that spanned decades, so therefore I am confident that we will be able to get through this difficult period, as we know that we have many interests also that we can work together in common."





Highlighting the issue of 41 Canadian diplomats withdrawing from India, she stated that Canadian diplomats had to leave India because their immunities were taken back.





"Of course we talk about our relationship within the Indo-Pacific with all our friends and like-minded...and of course...we are preoccupied by Induia's decision to get rid of the diplomatic immunities of 41 of our Canadian diplomats which put their safety at risk," she said.





"And, we are happy to see that there is clear language in the declaration (G7 declaration) reaffirming the importance of the Vienna Convention and the diplomatic immunities that are part of this," she added.





On being asked by the reporters if the dispute is settled now, the Canadian Foreign Minister added by saying, "Well, first and foremost, I have said it many times that Canadian diplomats had to leave India because their immunities were taken back...and I said that Canada would not retaliate..."







