Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting on Tuesday told the Department of Space that they should now aim to build a Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station) by 2035.





Need To Develop New Technology





Building a space station is a colossal undertaking that demands cutting-edge technology and expertise. India has shown its prowess in satellite development, but constructing and maintaining a space station requires a completely different set of skills. It involves life support systems, radiation protection, and long-term structural integrity. India will need to significantly upgrade its technological capabilities to meet these demands.





With private companies stepping up, the research and technological development is set to go up and ISRO is assisting aerospace start-ups in the process.





Budget Enhancement Required





The financial aspect is perhaps the most significant hurdle. A space station is a costly endeavour, and India must secure a substantial budget. Financial constraints could potentially limit the pace of the project and the range of experiments it can accommodate. India will have to seek international collaborations and explore private-sector involvement to ensure adequate funding.





There has been a constant urge from the science community to enhance the budgetary allocations to the department to push for bigger missions. While ISRO has remained profitable, it will have to step up to further capture the satellite launch market to boost its coffers, which could then be diverted to further R&D.





Gain Expertise In Human Spaceflight



While India has achieved significant success with robotic missions, it lacks experience in human spaceflight. To build and operate a space station, a well-trained team of astronauts is indispensable. India must invest in human spaceflight programs, astronaut training, and the development of necessary infrastructure for crewed missions.





It will all hinge on the success and learning of the ambitious Gaganyaan Mission. Isro is prepping for the maiden test flight of the program on October 21 from Sriharikota. India is targeting to launch Indian astronauts into space by 2025 onboard its indigenously developed mission.





Needs International Cooperation



India's space station project should also be seen in the context of international cooperation. Collaboration with established spacefaring nations can provide valuable insights and reduce costs. Establishing partnerships, especially with nations possessing space station experience, can be mutually beneficial in terms of knowledge sharing and resource sharing.





India could look towards the US, Canada, and even China to gain knowledge from their operations of the Space Station. While Nasa, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, European Space Agency have been operating the ISS for over two decades, China has recently joined the list with its Tiangong space station and India will have to look at these models.





Geopolitics Manoeuvring



The development of a space station has geopolitical implications. India's space station project could lead to concerns from other nations, which might view it as a strategic move. India will need to navigate diplomatic waters carefully to ensure that its space station ambitions do not lead to conflict or regional tensions.





Long-Term Sustainability



Maintaining a space station is not a one-time endeavour; it's a long-term commitment. Ensuring the sustainability of the station for decades will be a formidable challenge. India must develop a clear plan for regular maintenance, resupply missions, and upgrades to ensure its space station remains operational.





It will also have to devise plans to tackle space debris and its potential impact on the environment, which is a growing concern. India needs to address these issues by adopting best practices for space debris mitigation and disposal.





Public Support



A project of this magnitude requires public support. The government will have to engage in outreach and education to build public awareness and enthusiasm for its space station program. Explaining the benefits of space exploration and highlighting the contributions it can make to various scientific fields will be essential.





The announcement by the prime minister comes on the heels of the 2024 general election, where he is vying for a third term, and with the success of Chandrayaan-3, India is riding on the wave of space exploration.



