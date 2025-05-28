



India has officially cleared a ₹15,000-crore plan to develop its first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), marking a significant leap in the nation’s defence capabilities and aerospace ambitions.





Approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the project aims to deliver a twin-engine, stealth-enabled, medium-weight fighter jet designed for deep penetration and advanced aerial combat, positioning the Indian Air Force (IAF) among the world’s elite air forces equipped with next-generation technology.





The AMCA project will be spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in partnership with Indian industry, with private sector firms now invited to bid independently, as joint ventures, or as consortia—a notable departure from the previous practice of relying solely on state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Leading contenders for the program include HAL, TATA Advanced Systems, Adani Defence, and Larsen & Toubro, reflecting the government’s push to foster a robust domestic aerospace ecosystem.





The AMCA is envisioned as a 25-ton, twin-engine aircraft featuring cutting-edge stealth technology, internal weapons bays, and advanced avionics. It will incorporate AI-assisted electronic piloting, net-centric warfare systems, and integrated vehicle health management for predictive maintenance, enabling real-time coordination with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in combat scenarios. Its internal fuel capacity of up to 6.5 tonnes will grant it extended operational range, while its design will allow for both air superiority and precision strike missions.





This initiative comes at a critical time, as the IAF’s squadron strength has declined to 31, well below its sanctioned strength of 42, while regional adversaries China and Pakistan continue to modernise their air fleets with advanced platforms like the J-20 and J-10.





The AMCA, alongside the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft, is expected to form the backbone of India’s air power in the coming decades, providing a strategic edge and reducing reliance on foreign technology.





The project’s development phase is projected to last about ten years, with the first operational AMCA targeted for delivery by 2035. The initial plan includes manufacturing five prototypes, and the total cost is likely to rise substantially as the program progresses toward full-scale induction. India is also expected to collaborate with foreign original equipment manufacturers for the fighter’s complex engine technology, ensuring both domestic capability and export potential.





The clearance of the AMCA program represents a decisive step toward self-reliance in defence, technological innovation, and the modernisation of the Indian Air Force, while also opening new opportunities for the private sector in the country’s growing aerospace industry.





Agencies







