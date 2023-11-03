



Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi interacting with officers during visit to forward areas of Ladakh sector on Thursday





LEH: Northern Command chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi today visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and lauded the tenacity and dedication of troops deployed there.





Indian Army has been facing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at various friction points in Eastern Ladakh for last about four and half years now.





“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited formation in Ladakh sector to review the operational and security preparedness along the LAC,” Northern Command wrote on X.





The Army commander lauded the tenacity and dedication of troops deployed in the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions, it said.





During his ongoing visit to various formations, projects and border areas in Ladakh, the Army Commander hailed the troops of the Indian Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and General Reserve Engineer Force for their relentless efforts in maintaining highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions.





He also reviewed operational preparedness for winters and border defence infrastructure development.





Indian Army has already braced up for winter in the Eastern Ladakh which will be the troops’ fourth successive since India challenged the PLA of China which was trying to transgress the land along LAC in April 2020.





Yesterday, Army chief Gen Manoj Pande visited Siachen base camp, the highest battlefield in the world, and reviewed preparedness of the troops in his interaction with the Commander.





President Droupadi Murmu was also in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh for two days on October 31 and November 1 during which she attended UT Foundation Day celebrations of Ladakh and a civic reception at Sindhu Ghat.





Few days back, India and China held Commander-level talks on Eastern Ladakh but there was no major headway in withdrawal of troops from more friction points. However, the two sides decided to continue talks.







