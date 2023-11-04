



Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir will be on an official visit to India from November 6-7, during which he will also chair the India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting.





Kadir is visiting India on the invitation of his counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





He will co-chair the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on November 7 in New Delhi.





"The Joint Commission Meeting will review the progress of Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Malaysia in the areas of political, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties, and will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the MEA stated.





During his visit, Zambry Abdul Kadir is also scheduled to call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.





The visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore ways to further deepen and strengthen them, the statement added.





The relations between India and Malaysia have traditionally been close and friendly. There have been regular summit-level exchanges and meetings, as per MEA.





India established diplomatic relations with the Federation of Malaya, which was the predecessor state of Malaysia, in 1957.







