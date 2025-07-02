Test firing of 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from Gorshkov frigate from the White Sea





Over 50% of the equipment used by the Indian Armed Forces is of Russian origin, making the country's strategic partnership with Russia critically important.





Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov held talks on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao on Thursday.





"India is an extremely important strategic partner for us, a traditional friend, and a partner in the military and military-technical spheres," Belousov said in his meeting with Singh, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence (RuMoD).





Meanwhile, Singh posted on X that he and Belousov had "insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties".





Notably, both countries appear to have been committed to expanding their ties in the military domain, especially after Russian weapons played a key role in India's success during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last month.





BrahMos, the world's fastest supersonic missile, and a joint Russo-Indian venture, inflicted heavy damage to Pakistani airstrips, leaving deep craters at multiple locations besides demolishing aircraft hangars and radar sites.





Additionally, the S-400 air defence system proved to be vital in saving the Indian military installations from a barrage of Pakistani missile and drone strikes during the four days of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





S-400's performance during Operation Sindoor also earned plaudits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he visited the Adampur airbase almost immediately after Pakistan and India announced the cessation of hostilities on May 10.





Moreover, there has been a visible pro-Russian sentiment in India post Operation Sindoor, something Indian Army veteran retired Major Manik M Jolly said..





The Indo-Russian strategic partnership in the defence sector promises a great future ahead, he suggests.





Indian Air Force (IAF) would greatly benefit from the acquisition of SU-57 fighter jets, not only for the advanced maneuver capabilities but also stealth, Jolly said. Being an economical and ready-to-deliver aircraft, it makes the best case for the IAF to acquire and integrate, the defence pundit emphasised.





"Apart from aircraft, India can benefit a lot from the 3M22 Zircon missile hypersonic mission in the development of Brahmos-II. The upgrade from ramjet to scramjet propulsion system would greatly enhance Brahmos' speed and capabilities," Jolly asserted.





In the same dimension, India and Russia need to work steadily on the development of hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) to enhance India's offensive range and strategy, he added.





Russia's experience in hypersonic weapons, like the R-37M, can also support India's goals, Bengaluru-based military commentator Girish Linganna believes. Collaboration can include technology transfer and local production, aligning with India's self-reliance push, helping develop advanced missiles faster, he told Sputnik India.





"For counter-drone systems, Russia may provide advanced radar systems like the Container-S or Voronezh, capable of detecting stealth threats and drones over long ranges. These partnerships could include joint development and manufacturing, while addressing urgent Air Force needs," Linganna concluded.





Russian Agencies







