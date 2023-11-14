



California: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday (local time) visited Tesla's manufacturing facility in California's Fremont and said that the US electric car maker is on its way to double its components imports from India.





Goyal stressed that he is proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain.





He said that he missed meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk and wished him a speedy recovery. He said that he is "delighted" to see Indian engineers and finance professionals working in senior positions and contributing to Tesla's journey to transform mobility.





Taking to social media app X, Goyal stated, "Visited @Tesla 's state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla's remarkable journey to transform mobility. Also proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Mr @ElonMusk's magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery."





Goyal, who is on a visit to the United States from November 13 to 16, arrived in San Francisco Monday morning (local time), will participate in the third in-person Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial meeting from November 13-14, 2023. During his visit, he will also attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco.





Just shortly upon arrival in the US, Goyal met with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. The two leaders discussed ways to accelerate cooperation across sectors to further deepen economic partnership between India and Singapore.





Taking to X, Goyal stated, "Met H.E. Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade & Industry, Singapore, and discussed ways to accelerate cooperation across sectors to further deepen our economic partnership."





He also met US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in San Francisco. The two leaders held talks on the IPEF and trade pillars.





Goyal is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and representatives from various sectors and industries, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry earlier press release. These meetings will focus on addressing trade barriers, promoting investments, and fostering greater cooperation in areas such as technology and innovation.





One of the key focus of the visit will be the joint event, co-chaired with US Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo on "India-USA Innovation Handshake Initiative", with the aim to lift up and connect the two sides' dynamic startup ecosystems, address specific regulatory hurdles to cooperation, and promote further innovation and job growth, particularly in emerging technologies."





During his visit to the US, Goyal will also participate in the investors' roundtable along with one-to-one meetings with CEOs, according to the press release. He will also interact with various stakeholders such as students, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and the Indian diaspora.





Piyush Goyal is expected to interact with globally renowned technology, entrepreneurship, and academic communities in the Bay Area, particularly, in Silicon Valley to undertake focused discussions with American companies looking to invest or expand in India across sectors - Electronics (including semiconductors), Technology, FinTech etc.







