



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that efforts should be made to effectively deal with the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence and Deep Fake technology.





Addressing the media on Diwali Milan program organized by the BJP in New Delhi today, the Prime Minister urged the journalists and media persons to be aware and educate the people about the challenges posed by these technologies.





The Prime Minister also pitched for taking the country forward by focusing on the vision of Vikshit Bharat. He said, Vikshit Bharat is not a word for us but it is a ground reality now. He expressed confidence that India has full potential to become a developed nation by the year 2047.





Mentioning the potential of Local for Vocal initiative, the Prime Minister said, that more than 4 lakh 50 thousand crore rupees worth of business was done in the last week of festival season. He said, the world is witnessing the growing stature of India and the country is unstoppable now. He also mentioned that due to the concerted efforts of the government, over 13 lakh 50 thousand people came out of poverty in recent years. Talking about the hardship faced by the people during the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister expressed grief over the demise of several journalists and their family members during the pandemic. He emphasized on the regular medical check-up after the age of 40 years. He extended his greeting to the people for the Chhath festival.







