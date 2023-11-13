

Indian-based PTC Industries and Safran Aircraft Engines, the French global leader in aero engine design, development, and manufacturing, announced a multi-year contract to develop industrial cooperation for LEAP engines casting parts as per a SAFRAN communication to the media.

Under the terms of the contract, PTC Industries will produce titanium-casting parts for Safran Aircraft Engines. This agreement reflects commitment to Indian Government "Make in India" policy. Safran Aircraft Engines' ambition is to develop a comprehensive aero engines ecosystem in India, strengthening its global supply-chain built for the LEAP production ramp-up.





Based in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), PTC Industries has a long-standing expertise in advanced casting processes, as well as precision machining. The first titanium casting parts for LEAP engines are scheduled to be delivered early in 2024 for the LEAP engine powering single-aisle jet.





"We are delighted to develop a new cooperation with one of the world-leading aircraft engine manufacturer", said Sachin Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC Industries. "Through this partnership, we are looking forward to leveraging our expertise in casting process to support the ambitious production challenges of the LEAP program."





"Having PTC industries expanding our global supply chain is a major step forward for our company", said Dominique Dupuy, Vice President Purchasing, Safran Aircraft Engines. "PTC, with its investment in its new facilities in Lucknow, pave the way to a successful cooperation over the coming years."





Safran Aircraft Engines, alongside with other Safran companies, has a strong footprint in India with five production facilities in the country (between Hyderabad, Bangalore and Goa), which will be completed by a sixth site in Hyderabad dedicated to the LEAP MRO activities by 2025. The country is the third largest operator of the LEAP engine in the world, with 75% of Indian commercial aircraft being equipped with CFM's advanced turbofan. To date, more than 2,200 LEAP engines are ordered by Indian airlines.







