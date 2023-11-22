



The second joint working group meeting of the India and UK Propulsion Capability Partnership was held in New Delhi on Tuesday. In a statement, Defence Ministry said that both sides discussed issues of the Electric Propulsion Partnership like finalisation of Statement of Technical Requirements (SOTR), Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) procedures, maintenance, Manning Philosophy and System Integration requirements.





The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Naval Systems), Department of Defence Production Rajeev Prakash and Director, Ships Operations and Capability Integration, Defence Equipment and Support Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy.







