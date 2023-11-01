The Kalam-1200 is being transported for further testing





Skyroot Aerospace, the pioneering Indian spacetech start-up, has made a significant development towards its upcoming Vikram-I launch. The company recently transported its 10-meter Stage-1 carbon composite motor, the Kalam-1200, from its newly inaugurated headquarters, the Max-Q, for further testing.





The motor was crafted using a high precision multi-axis robotic machine and proprietary software developed by Skyroot. The company's innovative approach aims to provide on-demand access to space, with the capability of assembling and launching from any site within 24 hours.





The next phase of the Kalam-1200's journey will be at Sriharikota, where it will undergo a static test. Skyroot Aerospace has emphasised the importance of this test, calling it a "pivotal step" for the Vikram-I launch.





Skyroot Aerospace, founded by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, has been making waves in the aerospace industry since its inception. The company successfully launched India's and South Asia's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, into space last year.









The recent unveiling of their new headquarters, the Max-Q Campus, located at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park in South Hyderabad, further cements their position as leaders in the field.







