Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three Indian-assisted development projects via video conferencing today

New Delhi: Bangladesh and India have established a rail link via Tripura in the northeast after a gap over seven decades. The Akhaura- Agartala cross-border rail link will greatly reduce travel time between, for example, Kolkata and Agartala and improve trade.





Here Are Top 5 Advantages of The Rail Link



