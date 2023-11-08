



New Delhi: India on Tuesday successfully flight tested the indigenously developed surface-to-surface tactical missile ‘Pralay’ from a defence facility off the Odisha coast. The user-associated launch of the missile will pave the way for its early induction in the Armed Forces.





Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the short range ballistic missile (SRBM), an amalgamation of technologies used in Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) interceptor missile and Prahaar tactical missile, was test fired in full operational configuration from Abdul Kalam Island at about 10 am.





Defence sources said, the test met all its mission objectives. The missile followed the desired ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. The missile was tested for its full range.





This was the third test of the missile and was conducted two years after two consecutive successful trials in 2021. The canisterised missile powered with solid propellant rocket motor has a strike range up to 500 km. The missile performs mid-air manoeuvres using manoeuvrable reentry vehicle (MaRV) to defeat anti-ballistic missile interceptors.





The much faster and accurate Pralay weighs around five tonne. With a payload of 1,000 kg it can travel a distance of 350 km and if the payload is halved, the missile can hit a target as far as 500 km. Fuelled by composite propellant, developed by Pune-based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), the missile uses an inertial navigation system for mid-course guidance.





It can be compared with China’s Dong Feng 12 (CSS-X-15), Russian 9k 720 Iskander and US Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). Since India’s most of the SRBMs are for strategic strike purposes, development of tactical Pralay was necessitated after the Army sought for a 500-km range SRBM that can carry sizeable payload.







