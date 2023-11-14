



Rawalpindi: Terrorists targeted vehicles of a private company engaged in a development project in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, leading to the deaths of two civilian employees and one Pakistan Army soldier, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The victims, identified as Muhammad Faisal and Asif Kamran from District Karak, civilian employees of the private company, and Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah, responsible for the project's security, were among those killed.





The ISPR issued a statement noting an ongoing sanitization operation in the area to eliminate the presence of terrorists. "Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area," the military's media wing said.





The security forces are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism and continue supporting the economic progress of the region, the statement added.





Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Bara area of Khyber District on November 13, resulting in the death of a terrorist identified as Qudrat Shah, also known as Abubakar.





"Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities," the ISPR statement added.





Since the talks with the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November last year, the group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the KP police and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the TTP.





The troops have stepped up operations against terrorists as a result of an increase in terrorist activity since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the termination of a ceasefire with Pakistan in November of last year.







