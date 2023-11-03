



The US Air Force made a rather unexpected announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they had intercepted and destroyed a Minuteman III missile over the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. This interception was prompted by the detection of an anomaly following the missile's launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, a significant and strategic military installation.





The Air Force said it was setting up a launch analysis team to look into it, but it did not provide any other details.





Made by Boeing, nuclear-capable Minuteman-III is a vital component of the US military's strategic armament. With a range of more than 6,000 miles (9,660 km), the missile can reach a top speed of over 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 kph).





Air Force locations in North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming are home to over 400 of the missiles.







