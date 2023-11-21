



Zen Technologies, a Hyderabad-based company, has secured a ₹42 crore export order for advanced defence simulators. The company expects to complete the order in 18 months.





Zen Technologies Is A Leader In The Production Of:



Anti-Drone Systems Driving Simulators High-Tech Land-Based Military Training Simulators Live Range Equipment





The company has shipped over 1,000 simulators and training systems around the world. Zen Technologies has won significant orders from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. In October, the company received a ₹100 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for its advanced tank training system.





Zen Technologies' current order book stands at ₹1,500 crore, with exports contributing almost ₹400 crore. The company expects to receive incremental orders worth ₹400 to ₹500 crore in H2 FY24.







