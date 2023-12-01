



Pulwama: An unidentified terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces on Thursday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. "One militant has been killed by security forces in J&K's Pulwama, whose identity is yet to be ascertained," a senior official said.





The gunfight between the terrorist and the security forces began at New Colony in the Arihal area of the district after an anti-militancy operation in the orchards there.





The exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued intermittently, with no reported casualties to security forces at the time of the latest updates.





In a separate incident, security forces busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and arrested two terror associates, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.





"The police along with teams of the Army and CRPF busted a terror module of LET/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of terror associates Pervaiz Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri," they said.





Officials said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation was underway, adding that more arrests and recoveries are expected in the case.





Last week, two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, and five soldiers including two captains were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight with security forces in the Bajimaal area of Darmsal.





Soldiers who lost their lives fighting terrorists were Captain M V Pranjal (63 RR) of Mangalore area of Karnataka, Captain Shubham Gupta (9 Para) of Agra of Uttar Pradesh, Havaldar Abdul Majid (Para) of Ajote in Poonch, J-K; Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Halli Padli area of Nainital, UK and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.







