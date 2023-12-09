India has exported PINAKA MBRL to Armenia, PM Modi seen with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan









Aliyev warned that such weapons deliveries could "trigger a new war in the region", adding that he had "already given advance warning to everybody".





Speaking at a conference in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Aliyev targeted India and France, stating, "countries like France and India are adding fuel to the fire by supplying arms to Armenia. These countries are creating illusions in Armenia that thanks to these weapons they can take back Karabakh."





In recent months, Armenia has signed multiple weapons deals with India and France.





Two months ago, Armenia and France finalised a deal for three Thales Grand Master (GM) 200 radars and short-range surface-to-air missiles.





Pinaka multi barrel rocket launcher that India reportedly shipped to Armenia.





India has supplied Armenia with weapons worth close to half a billion dollars, including the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher, anti-tank missiles, rockets and ammunition.





India is also delivering 155mm artillery guns to Armenia, with the first batches of equipment reportedly completed. Reports suggest India is considering sending another batch of weapons to Armenia to counter Azerbaijan’s aggression.





These deliveries are causing heartburn within the Azerbaijani establishment, who fear potential Armenian reprisals following their defeat and subsequent withdrawal from the Nagorno-Karabakh province.







