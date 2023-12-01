



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the Indian Coast Guard to continue working with dedication and professionalism toward bolstering the coastal defences and maritime capabilities of the country. Inaugurating the 40th Coast Guard Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today, Mr Singh complimented the Indian Coast Guard for ensuring maritime security by being leader in the field of search and rescue and pollution response.





He said, that since its inception, Indian Coast Guard has rendered a yeoman service to the seafarers by ensuring their safety and security in all circumstances. The Minister stressed the need to continue the drive against contraband and drug trafficking.





During the conference, the Raksha Mantri was given an overview of the ongoing development projects, operational readiness, and future expansion plans of the Coast Guard by Director General Rakesh Pal. The three-day conference aims at addressing contemporary maritime challenges and fortifying the country’s coastal surveillance mechanisms.







