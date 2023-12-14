



On December 13, 2023, the Defence Ministry approved a proposal to purchase rockets for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. The order includes two types of rockets, known as Area Denial Munition Type-2 and Type-3, which will be procured from indigenous sources. The rockets will give additional lethality to the Pinaka system, which is already in service with the Indian Army reported TOI





Area denial weapons are defensive devices that prevent adversaries from occupying or traversing an area. They may not be completely effective in preventing passage, but they can severely restrict, slow down, or endanger the opponent.





The Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher has a maximum range of 39–40 kilometers. It is one of the first few Indian military terms to have been exported to foreign countries, including Armenia. Indonesia and Nigeria have also shown interest in the Pinaka.







