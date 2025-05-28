



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is an ambitious, indigenously-developed fifth-generation stealth fighter jet program, designed to elevate the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the elite group of nations with next-generation aerial combat capabilities. Approved in 2024 with a projected first flight by 2035, the AMCA is a response to evolving regional threats, especially from China and Pakistan, and aims to ensure India’s strategic autonomy in air power.





The AMCA is a 25-ton, twin-engine, single-seat, all-weather stealth multi-role fighter jet. It is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with significant participation from Indian industry, marking a major push for indigenous defence manufacturing. Key features include:





Stealth And Survivability: The design incorporates a tailless, diamond-shaped airframe, S-shaped air intakes, extensive use of composites, and internal weapons bays to minimize radar cross-section and electromagnetic signature, making it difficult for enemy radar to detect.





Performance: Projected maximum speed is Mach 2.15, with a combat range of about 1,620 km and a service ceiling of 20,000 m (65,000 ft).





Payload And Armament: Internal weapons bay can carry up to 1,500 kg of long-range air-to-air missiles and precision-guided munitions, with a total payload capacity of 7,000 kg (including external stores).





Advanced Systems: The AMCA features AI-powered electronic piloting, sensor fusion, Netcentric Warfare Systems for real-time combat coordination, advanced avionics, and Integrated Vehicle Health Management for predictive maintenance. It is designed for seamless coordination with UAVs in complex combat scenarios.





Engine: The initial production will use modified GE F414 engines, with plans for a future indigenous or jointly-developed power plant.





Development Timeline: Five prototypes have been sanctioned for development, with an estimated project cost of ₹15,000 crore. The first operational aircraft is expected by 2035.





Comparison: AMCA Vs F-35, Su-57, J-20





Feature AMCA (India) F-35 Lightning II (USA) Su-57 (Russia) J-20 (China) Status In development (2035) Operational Limited service Operational Engines 2 × GE F414 (initial) 1 × Pratt & Whitney F135 2 × Saturn AL-41F1 2 × WS-10/WS-15 Max Speed Mach 2.15 Mach 1.6 Mach 2.0 Mach 2.0 (est.) Combat Range ~1,620 km ~1,093 km ~1,500 km ~1,700 km (est.) Stealth Advanced Advanced Moderate Advanced Payload (internal/external) 1,500 kg / 7,000 kg ~8,160 kg (internal/external) 7,400 kg ~11,000 kg (est.) Avionics AI, sensor fusion, UAV coordination MADL, sensor fusion Advanced, less networked Advanced, networked Multirole Capabilities Air superiority, ground strike, SEAD, EW Multirole Multirole Multirole Indigenous Content High (goal) High High High





Indigenous Content High (Goal)





The AMCA is designed to match or exceed the capabilities of its rivals in several areas. Its focus on advanced stealth, AI integration, and network-centric warfare is on par with the F-35 and J-20, though India’s program is entering the field later than the US, Russia, and China. Unlike the Su-57, which has faced export and development challenges, and the J-20, which is already in service, the AMCA’s success will depend on timely development, indigenous engine technology, and integration of advanced avionics.





Strategic Importance For India





The AMCA is not just about technological parity; it is a statement of strategic autonomy and self-reliance. With the phasing out of older aircraft and the need to counter advanced Chinese and Pakistani air assets, the AMCA will form the backbone of India’s future air combat capability. Its development, alongside other indigenous projects like the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2, signals a transformative decade for India’s defence sector.





The AMCA positions India to join the US, Russia, and China as a producer of fifth-generation fighters, combining stealth, advanced avionics, and multi-role versatility. While it will take a decade to materialise, the program is a critical leap for India’s air power and defence industry.





Agencies







