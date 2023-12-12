



New Delhi: A delegation of journalists from African countries called on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the national capital on Monday.





The 32-member delegation showed keen interest in electoral processes, outreach and funding of the Commission.





CEC Rajiv Kumar outlined the massive scale and preparation of elections during the meeting.





Earlier in October, a media delegation of 28 journalists from Bangladesh met CEC Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.





In September, CECRajiv Kumar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electoral Commission Chairperson of Seychelles Danny Lucas on 'Electoral Cooperation' in the capital of Seychelles.





The MoU was signed to boost the exchange of best practices in election management and training officials.





In August, Kumar had interacted with journalists from fifteen G20 countries.





Earlier this year, Rajiv Kumar held productive discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner of Bhutan Dasho Sonam Topgay in Bhutan.







